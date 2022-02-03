Bollywood couple Farhan Akthar and Shibani Dandekar are in the midst of chalking out their wedding plans. According to a report on Pinkvilla, the couple are planning to host a wedding reception at Akhtar’s parents’ farmhouse in Khandala near Mumbai, following a registered marriage on February 21.
Earlier reports had surfaced that the couple, who have dated each other for over three years, are working on the formalities involved in registering a marriage in India.
According to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple had applied last month and the registration will happen at their Bandra residence.
“Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter, and celebration,” a source told the entertainment portal.
Akhtar and Dandekar have always been open about their bond and are often seen on each other’s social media pages.
On Dandekar’s birthday last year, Akhtar posted an image of her on his Instagram and wrote: “With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you.”
Akhtar is currently working on his next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaara’, starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.