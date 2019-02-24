Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan (L) and film director and producer Sooraj R. Barjatya (R) attend a prayer event in homage to film director Rajkumar Barjatya deceased on February 21, in Mumbai on February 23, 2019. / AFP / STR Image Credit: AFP

Indian Bollywood film director and producer Sooraj R. Barjatya (C) along with both of his sons Avnish (L) and Devansh (R) attend a prayer event in homage to their father and grandfather, film director Rajkumar Barjatya deceased on February 21, in Mumbai on February 23, 2019. / AFP / STR Image Credit: AFP