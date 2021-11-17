Bollywood may have a reputation for being hostile to outside talents, but former American professional boxer Mike Tyson will have a different story to tell about his Indian acting debut. Actors from his first Hindi film including South Indian heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and actress Ananya Panday have taken the famous boxer under their wings and are going out of their way to make him feel wanted and welcome.
“This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson,” wrote Deverakonda. The two have begun filming in the US for their new film, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and actress Charmee Kaur. Ananya Panday was equally thrilled about her acting job with Tyson.
Kaur is equally thrilled at having Tyson on board.
“He is surely my new favourite. Body of steel and heart of gold...Super cool legend,” wrote Kaur, tagging Tyson.
The makers had released the first poster of Tyson in ‘Liger’ this Diwali.
‘Liger’, which is currently being shot in the United States with Deverakonda as a professional boxer, was meant to release on September 9 in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy.
The film’s shooting was put on hold when the world went into a lockdown due to the global pandemic last year.