The actress will head to the Gulf News offices today for an exclusive interview

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will be in Dubai on August 22 at Brands4U, Dragon Mart 2, to promote her range of cosmetics — Star Struck By Sunny Leone.

Before nipping down to the store, the 38-year-old star plans to visit the Gulf News headquarters for an exclusive interaction.

“Dubai is one of my favourite places in the world and I am so happy to be launching my make-up range StarStruck by Sunny Leone here. I have received so much love from my fans on every visit,” said Leone in a statement.

It’s not ‘Jism 2’ star’s first visit to the emirate. In December 2108, the she was in the UAE to launch her cosmetic line at Brands4U in Abu Dhabi, the retail chain where her products are currently stocked.

In an interview with Gulf News tabloid! she said that she’s hands-on when it comes to her line of beauty products.

“StarStruck By Sunny Leone is something that my husband and I are passionate about… I tested everything and wore it for a while before putting it out there … We gauged every formula in it. This brand is me,” said Leone during that interview.