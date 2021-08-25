Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his son seem to have injured themselves or so it looks from the recent video shared by Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt on her Instagram.
The two are together limping and walking aided by a stick in their living room.
“Father and son on the road to optimal recovery,” wrote Maanyata, along with the symbol of a battery rebooting.
Dutt, who recently received a UAE golden visa, is a regular fixture in Dubai along with his family.
On the work front, Dutt is due to make his Kannada film debut with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ this year and was last seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’.
Earlier this month, Dutt was spotted in Hawaii spending time with his daughter from his first marriage Trishala as she brought in her birthday.