Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the latest celebrity recipient of the UAE Golden Visa.
The ‘Gully Boy’ actor and his family were awarded the 10-year residence visa by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism. A statement said that Singh was given the visa by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, at Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit HQ in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Chief Support Services, and Badreyya Al Mazrooei, Head of Government & Travel Services from TwoFour54.
The honour comes soon after it was announced that Singh would be a brand ambassador for top tourist destination, Yas Island Abu Dhabi.
“My family and I are honoured to receive our UAE Golden Visas right here on Yas Island and I would like to thank the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism for this privilege,” Singh said in a statement. “As the Island’s brand ambassador, I hope to spread its message of fun and excitement while highlighting Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination.”
Singh featured in a fun-filled video as part of the marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ (Yas is special), that saw the actor visit attractions at Yas Island.
The actor is currently in the UAE along with his wife, acclaimed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who received an award at the star-studded inaugural Time100 Impact Awards held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Singh joins a long list of celebrities from around the world you’ve been granted UAE Golden Visas. Among them are Indian actors Satish Kaushik, Amala Paul, Mohanlal, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Prithviraj.