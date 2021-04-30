Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Image Credit:

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, who’s observing her actor-husband Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary on April 30, wrote about how he was an integral part of her existence and how his void continues to haunt her to this day.

“All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him . Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence,” wrote Kapoor on her Instagram page.

“Sometimes his wise advice; his wise cracks; his anecdotes!! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on ... #Rishikapoor,” she added.

Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

Kapoor died on April 30 last year after his two-year battle with blood cancer. Kapoor’s death follow another acting legend Irrfan Khan’s demise on April 29.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram/Neetu54

Over the last twelve months, Neetu has been constantly looking back on her relationship with her husband. She also returned to filming with ‘Jugjug Jeeyo’, also starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Apart from observing Kapoor’s void, the Kapoor dynasty has also been grappling with COVID-19 in their own family. Yesterday, Kapoor’s brother Randhir was admitted to a hospital after he and his staff tested positive. Neetu Kapoor and her son Ranbir Kapoor had also contracted COVID-19 and have recovered.