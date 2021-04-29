Weekend watchlist: 10 TV shows and movies to check out
Blindspot (Starzplay): This American thriller packs enough twists and turns in a single episode to keep you riveted. A young woman is found in a bag in the midst of New York’s Times Square covered in tattoos and no memory of who she is and how she got there. With the FBI taking up her case, they soon realise that each tattoo unravels a new threat that could kill everyone in its path. There are five seasons, so keep watching.
Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime): If you’ve devoured those engaging Tom Clancy books then you must watch the corresponding series airing on Amazon Prime Video. John Krasinski plays the titular CIA Analyst who is moved from his desk job and into the field to nab terrorists at large. The show is two seasons in, with the first seeing him chase down an extremist named Suleiman, while the second plants him in Venezuela and in the midst of global conspiracy involving nuclear weapons. Enough to keep you busy all weekend.
Mumbai Saga (UAE cinemas): If you are in the mood to watch Bollywood action hero John Abraham flex his gym-perfect muscles, then this film is right up your street. Also starring Emraan Hashmi as a fierce cop, this drama chronicles a face-off between Amartya Rao (Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Hashmi). How did Bombay transform into the metropolis Mumbai is explored in gritty detail here.
Absentia (Amazon Prime): Special agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) has been missing for six years; she disappeared while hunting down a serial killer. Now she’s back – only she has no idea where she’s been all this time. All she knows is that she was beaten, tortured, and has a severe case of PTSD. She’s also just found out that her husband has remarried and her son calls his new wife 'mum'. Oh, and now she’s being framed for murder.
Black Box (Amazon Prime): After a tragic car accident, Nolan Wright ( Mamoudou Athie) is struggling to regain his memory. An experimental treatment that allows him to deep dive into his conscious however upends everything he believes in, including who he really is. If you love slow burns that are mind-bending such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘US’, this one’s a must-watch.
Karnan (UAE cinemas, Tamil): Are you in the mood to watch an angry young man fight against evil and establishment? Look no further than Dhanush's latest film 'Karnan'. This good vs evil drama will revive hope that being a rebel with a worthy cause never fails. Dhanush is in top form here.
The Witcher (Netflix): While they are wrapping up season two, maybe it's time to refresh your memory with the first season of this amazing fantasy show. Set in a medieval-inspired land called "the Continent", this fantasy series explores the story of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated human-monster, who hunts other monsters. Throughout his journey though, he discovers that sometimes humans are more wicked than beasts. There’s a lot of flashbacks and forward flashes in the show, which might make it a bit confusing at first, but it all comes together at the end.
Good Girls (Netflix): This show is dark, funny, and wicked. The show follows three suburban moms from Michigan, two of whom are sisters, who are having a hard time trying to make ends meet. So they decide to pull off a heist by robbing a supermarket, only to discover that they are in for more than they bargained for. The robbery attracts the attention of more people than they thought it would. Eventually Beth (Christina Hendricks) finds gang members in her house, led by (the very handsome) crime boss Rio. It turns out they were using the store as a front to hide their money.
Shadow and Bone (Netflix): Based on Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling fantasy adventure series, ‘Shadow and Bone’ is a must-watch for those trying to fill the ‘Game of Thrones’-shaped hole in their lives. The show follows orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov as she unwittingly unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world. And while dark forces conspire to take her down, she finds her strength in those closest to her. Featuring excellent performances from its younger cast as well as Ben Barnes (‘The Punisher’), ‘Shadow and Bone’ is a binge-worthy addition to your weekend watchlist, especially if you enjoy young adult fantasy stories.
The Serpent (Netflix): In the mood for some true crime? Follow the life and times of notorious serial killer and criminal mastermind Charles Sobhraj, also popularly known as the Serpent or the Bikini Killer, as he murdered young tourists between the years of 1975-2000. The French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese descent, played to perfection by Algerian-French actor Tahar Rahim, is pursued relentlessly by Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg who will stop at nothing to apprehend the man. The tightly-wound and fast-paced eight-part series is a must watch for lovers of crime thrillers.
