Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who had a court hearing scheduled for June 25 to have her passport renewed, has taken to social media to complain that the request wasn’t heard by the court.

Ranaut was scheduled to fly earlier this month to Budapest, Hungary to complete the filming of her action thriller ‘Dhaakad’, however, she has been unable to travel due to her passport expiring in September.

The actress has claimed she had made several appeals to have the passport renewed but hit a hurdle due to a case of sedition filed against her by casting director and fitness trainer Munawar Ali Sayyed over her past tweets.

Ranaut later filed a plea to the Bombay High Court saying that she had applied for her passport renewal with the Regional Passport Office but the authority raised objections due to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her.

“There are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations, wherein the applicant is required to participate as an actress,” the plea read.

However, the June 25 date for the plea hearing has and come and gone with no respite in sight for the actress. The ‘Thalaivi’ star took to her Instagram stories the following day to use late Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar as an example of the harassment stars have to face, writing: “Yesterday also my passport was not given, because court was too busy to give me permission, yes that’s what they said but when I look back true art has always put up a tough fight against fascism.”

The sedition case dates back to October 2020, when Sayyed accused Ranaut and Chandel of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light, communal bias and more on social media and through public statements.

Ranaut’s Twitter account was also permanently suspended on May 4 of this year following a series of provocative posts criticising West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.