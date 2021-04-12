Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan took to social media, on Monday, to share an appreciation post for her husband Zaid Darbar and described him as a pillar who stands by her through thick and thin.
The couple got married on December 25, in Mumbai last year, but had to grapple with a personal tragedy when her father died.
The actress has posted a series of pictures with her husband, writing even though they did not get time for a honeymoon, they make sure to convert every work trip into a holiday.
“So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet. Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots, Zaids studio launch (@atrangz) , my dad not doing well n us losing him , n more drama... But what I’ve had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I’m over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar,” wrote Khan.