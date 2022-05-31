Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie with her baby bump.
Sharing a story on Instagram, the ‘Neerja’ star was seen in an all-black, sleeveless maxi dress with matching black and grey Nike sneakers. She let her hair loose, opting for minimalistic jewellery.
Soon after she shared the Instagram story, Sonam’s husband reposted it on his own Instagram handle, tagging his wife with an emoji.
Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The actress, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor, announced her pregnancy in March.
“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” wrote Sonam in her announcement on social media along pictures of her bump.
On the work front, the actress has a crime thriller titled ‘Blind’ in the pipeline.