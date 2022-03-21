1 of 8
Ananya Panday’s on-trend style: Who are only heels and stilettos are sexy? Ananya Panday’s looks redefine the term with her collection of enviable sneakers which include Fila, Reebok, and Steve Madden and international brands.
Image Credit: Insta/ ananyapanday
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s glam game: When in doubt, look to mom to be Kapoor Ahuja for style cues. The ultimate trendsetter effortlessly transitions from high heels to comfortable sneakers, and admires everything she owns, from Adidas to Nike to Reebok.
Image Credit: Insta/ sonamkapoor
Ayushmann Khurrana’s brandwagon: Khurrana’s versatile acting is complimented by his versatile collection of sneakers. He always keeps it simple with a pair of sneakers to balance out his outfit. His collection features pairs from Balmain, Jimmy Choo and Louboutin.
Image Credit: Insta/ayushmannk
Ranveer Singh’s over the top collection: Only Singh could pull off print-on-print-on-print and a smorgasbord of borderline fashion choices with confidence and style. Mixing and matching stripes and funky looks, his sneakers feature everything from wings, to stars to neon prints. His wardrobe includes a pair of Originals Adidas x Jeremy Scott Shar, PW x BYW CNY, and Superstars 80s collections.
Image Credit: Insta/ ranveersingh
Kiara Advani’s millennial picks: Advani’s fashion sense is at par with her acting abilities, from slaying some of the most risque outfits to carrying casual ones, she has a range with features limited editions from across brands.
Image Credit: Insta/kiaraaliaadvani
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s street style: The new kid on the block, beat-boxing champion and actor/rapper from ‘Gully Boy’ is passionate about his sneakers. His street style features a fantastic collection of shoes from Sketchers, Nike and Adidas.
Image Credit: Insta/siddhantchaturvedi
Vicky Kaushal’s sports chic: Maybe its the Katrina Kaif effect, but Kaushal has been upping his sartorial game as well. It’s all about Adidas when it comes to sneakers, ranging from bright neon colours to classic staples. He has the Adidas Ultraboost and their Nite collection, as well as a pair of the Torsion Sneakers.
Image Credit: Insta/ vickykaushal09's
Rakul Preet Singh’s girl next door style: Singh has evolved both as an actor and a fashionista. The actress is always seen in simple, easy-to-wear outfits. Her collection features kicks from Nike that can be teamed with a skirt, jeans or a pair of shorts.
Image Credit: Insta/rakulpreet