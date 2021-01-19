Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

Alia Bhatt was reportedly hospitalised earlier this week due to exhaustion as she rapidly shoots for her upcoming film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Bhatt was in the midst of her film shoot when she reported of feeling nauseous and hyperacidity, reportedly caused by exhaustion. The Bollywood actress was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted for a few hours before discharge.

Bhatt returned to the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial the following day.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Image Credit: Twitter.com/aliabhatt

The actress has had a busy January, ever since she returned from a holiday in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, along with actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and their families. Aside from filming ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Bhatt is also reportedly among the 200-odd guests who have been invited to the exclusive Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding that is reportedly taking place on January 24 in Alibaug, a coastal town outside Mumbai. Dhawan was Bhatt’s first co-star in ‘Student of the Year’, which released in 2012.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is based on the life of the notorious ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ who was an influential lady of the night with numerous gangsters as her clients. The film is expected to release around the Hindu festival of Diwali this year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

Aside from this, Bhatt will also star in ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring boyfriend Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie has been produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Bhatt will also star in ‘RRR’ that has been backed by SS Rajamouli. The period drama also features NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, and Ajay Devgn.