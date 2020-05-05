The lockdown phase in India has been equated to that of post-partition

Bollywood actors took to social media to urge for free train travel for jobless migrant workers returning to their hometowns amid the COVID-19 lockdown. India’s lockdown 3.0 started from Monday across the country. Amid the lockdown, they have also started sending migrant workers home.

There are reports that daily wage labourers will have to pay the travel fare. Bollywood actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood and Mini Mathur have reacted to the same.

Taking to his Twitter account, Riteish said that country should bear their costs and train services should be free.

Even Sonu tweeted about the same and wrote that they should be given financial help so that they can survive when they reach home.

Mini in her tweet questioned the government officials about the public donations?

Javed Akhtar tweeted that credible NGO’S can take the initiative to raise funds and everyone can donate for this cause.

Sandhya Mridul expressed, by taking a sarcastic dig at the government.

Adil Hussain urged on twitter that railways should waive off their fares and provide them with free food for their journey.

Talking about recent showering of petal gesture by IAF, Ranvir Shorey tweeted that the government also need to do their part to ensure that migrant workers reach home safely.