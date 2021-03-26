Before they got married in 1980, actress says she was Rishi’s wing-woman

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Image Credit: Wires

During a recent appearance on an upcoming episode of ‘Indian Idol 12’, veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor revealed how her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor had proposed to her via telegram.

The 62-year-old actress was making her first TV appearance after the demise of her husband. She said that he was in Paris while she was in Kashmir shooting for a project, when she suddenly she got a telegram from Rishi saying he missed and loved her.

She also revealed that before they got together, she was Rishi’s wing-woman and always helped him impress women. Neetu shared that Rishi found her very cute and they used to call each other Bob, which was a special nickname they gave to each other.

“After chasing every girl, one day he came up to me and said that he likes me. He added that he finds me very simple and genuine,” she was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020. Prior to his demise, Rishi was receiving cancer treatment in New York with his wife by his side.

The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and actor Ranbir Kapoor. They also starred together in films like ‘Zinda Dil’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Amar Akbar and Anthony’, ‘Do Dooni Chaar’, among several others.