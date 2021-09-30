The much-awaited romantic thriller ‘Freddy’, starring actors Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles, has wrapped up its shooting on Thursday.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Aaryan shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the film’s wrap-up party.
All the members of the cast and the crew can be seen wearing white T-shirts that read, ‘Freddy’, along with a black heart.
Aaryan penned the caption, “It’s a Wrap !! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me. #Freddy will see you at the theatres.”
In one of the clips, director Shashanka Ghosh can be seen scribbling on Aaryan’s T-shirt.
Other clips and pictures feature Aaryan and Alaya along with other members of the team, celebrating the wrap by cutting a cake featuring a clapperboard of ‘Freddy’ that read, “It’s a Wrap”.
Alaya also posted photos and clips from the party on her Instagram handle and wrote the caption, “Ready, steady, Freddy!! IT’S A WRAP!! the most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film.”
‘Freddy’ went into production on August 1 in Mumbai.
The upcoming movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).
The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.