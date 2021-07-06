Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

Celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has returned to direction after a five-year hiatus as he announced his new project on social media earlier today.

‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will star Johar’s favourite Alia Bhatt, along with actor Ranveer Singh.

The filmmaker took to his social media to make the announcement saying: “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani [unique story] is coming to your screens in 2022!”

While Johar didn’t name the rest of the cast, several media reports earlier announced that the movie will also mark his first collaboration with veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, who is also starring in the project, along with Shabhana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. If true, the movie will mark Bachchan’s return to Bollywood after several years, with her last major role being in the 2008 film ‘Drona’, which starred her son Abhishek Bachchan.

A day earlier, Johar had announced he would be returning to direction after years producing films. In a statement on social media, the director wrote: “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It’s time to go back to my favourite place, it’s time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”

Johar, to his credit, has hit films in his roster including ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’, 'Student of the Year' and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

The film will also be a second collaboration between Bhatt and Singh, who also featured together in ‘Gully Boy’ in 2019.

The announcement coincidentally came on Singh’s birthday, who turned 36 on July 6.

