In a lengthy Instagram post published on Wednesday, American singer Nick Jonas revealed multiple details about his experience with diabetes . Nick, now 29, was only 13 years old when he was diagnosed with diabetes, which he has battled for the past 16 years.

In an Instagram post, Nick Jonas wrote: "Today resonates with me personally because it's the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers.. And I knew in my gut that something wasn't right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1. I was devastated - frightened... Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I'm feeling low,"

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is proud of her husband, musician Nick Jonas. She recently reacted to her husband’s post on discovering he had diabetes at age 13 with a heart-eye and clapping hands emoji.

The singer has been brutally honest about living with type one diabetes. This week, on World Diabetes Day, he posted a then and now picture of himself. He wrote: "The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check."

The singer went on to explain that he was initially "frightened" after learning of his diagnosis, but that he was able to regain the ability to "push through" with the help of his "amazing support system."

The musician ended his tweet by tagging his company, Beyond Type 1, which tries to educate children about diabetes through social media. "I'm also grateful for @dexcom's technology, which allows me to track my glucose levels in real time. That extra sense of security means a lot to me, and I'm spending more time in range than I've ever been. Visit @beyondtype1 to learn more about my Type 1 diagnosis and journey "He ended his message by signing off.

In response, besides Priyanka Chopra, Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas also commented, writing: "We will never forget that day. You inspire us all. Love you."