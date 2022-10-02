Indian actress Alia Bhatt, who is expecting a baby with actor Ranbir Kapoor, was honoured at the Time100 event in Singapore on October 2.
The actress took to Instagram to share a series of images of her flaunting her trophy.
Dressed in a Grecian liquid bronze gown with a matching cape, Bhatt proved that she’s the modern equivalent of a super woman who can be on top of her acting game even with her growing baby bump.
As soon she posted her celebratory pictures, her mentor and movie mogul Karan Johar posted heart emojis and her fans lauded her for her latest achievement.
Bhatt was last seen in the Bollywood fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' along with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The movie, which opened to mixed reviews, did robust box-office business.
She’s also working with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.
Bollywood isn’t her only goal. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in ‘Heart Of Stone’. Reports also claim that she has signed on a women-led film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.