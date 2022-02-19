Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now married.
On Friday, the two exchanged vows in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony. It was reported that they had done a registered marriage on Valentine's Day at their home in Mumbai.
Several pictures and videos from Massey and Thakur’s marriage ceremony have been doing the rounds on the internet.
For the special day, Massey chose to wear a white sherwani, while Thakur opted for a red bridal lehenga.
Massey and Thakur, who featured together in the first season of web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’, got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.