Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine.
The actor took to his Instagram account on March 28 to inform his fans of the diagnosis and urged all those who were in contact with him to get tested. Massey had resumed filming for the Bollywood thriller ‘Love Hostel’ last month, but the actor maintains that he had taken all the necessary precautions.
“Despite necessary precautions on the shoot, I have tested COVID-19 positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine,” he wrote in his post. The actor also cautioned his fans to adhere to social distancing and safety protocol rules.
“Urging everyone to do the basics rights and step out of your homes, only if necessary,” added Massey.
However, it’s unclear whether he contracted the virus during filming of his new thriller, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.
Massey, 33, is one of Bollywood’s most promising and versatile actors. His credits include ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ and ‘Cargo’.
The actor joins a burgeoning list of Bollywood actors who have recently tested COVID-19 positive.
This week, actor Paresh Rawal informed his fans that he was battling the virus, days after getting vaccinated in Mumbai.
Actors including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Milind Soman also battled with the virus.