1 of 12
Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, may have been a subdued affair this year in Bollywood owing to the pandemic, but that’s not traditionally been the case. Here’s a look at some fun times from seasons past to show you how Tinsel Town really celebrates. The Queen of television Ekta Kapoor brings several small-screen stars together for memorable Holi parties every year.
Image Credit: Insta/ektarkapoor
2 of 12
‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh showed ‘Happy’ singer Pharrell Williams how to party back in 2018. The showcase saw celebrities from VJ Anusha, Masterchef Australia alumna Sara Todd, Mini Mathur, Ananya Panday, and others.
Image Credit: Insta/ minimathur
3 of 12
At the Bachchan household parties often use family-featuring songs including ‘Rang Barse’, ‘Holi Khele Raghuveera’ and ‘Holi Ke Din Mil Jaate Hain’. This year, superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo of himself with his son, Abhishek, and wife, Jaya, celebrating the festival.
Image Credit: Insta/amitabhbachchan
4 of 12
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have a 40-year tradition, started by Azmi’s father Kaifi, to follow – party on Holi. Their celebrations come complete with friends, music and more. Here’s a shot from their 2018 bash.
Image Credit: twitter/@AzmiShabana
5 of 12
Dance parties in Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, used to be all the rage once upon a time. Check out Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, jive at one such get-together.
Image Credit: Screen grab from you tube Lehren Retro video
6 of 12
Isha Ambani’s 2020 Holi party was one for the books. Her A-list party roster included Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Image Credit: Instagram/Twitter
7 of 12
This year Chopra is taking it easy in London. But that doesn’t mean no fun. She and her husband shared a picture with his parents. She captioned the post, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘 Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone❤️" Nick also posted a picture and captioned, "Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi"
Image Credit: Insta/ priyankachopra
8 of 12
The National Award-winner Kangana Ranaut gave us a glimpse of her ‘working Holi’ . She wrote alongside the photo “Today team Tejas successfully completed Delhi schedule, our commander in Chief @sarveshmewara1 is a first time director but it seems he has been making movies all his life and good ones. Tomorrow off to my most favourite place Rajasthan for next schedule”.
Image Credit: Insta/kanganaranaut
9 of 12
Meanwhile, Preity Zienta shared a dose of nostalgia to mark the fest. She shared a selfie whose caption read, "Rang barse ❤️ #HappyHoli #throwback #Ting"
Image Credit: @realpreityzinta
10 of 12
Actor Sonam Kapoor had a somber message for Holi. "In times as isolated as these, I hope the goodness of our actions always triumph the evils around the world. Happy Holi!" she tweeted.
Image Credit: Insta/sonamkapoor
11 of 12
Reminiscing the good old memories with her best friends, Ananya Panday on Monday shared a childhood snap that features her playing Holi with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Recalling her best Holi memories, Ananya dug out a priceless throwback picture, which sees her posing with toddler Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, and Suhana, daughter of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, all doused in red gulal. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star captioned the post, "happy holi!!!!! my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always."
Image Credit: Insta/ ananyapanday
12 of 12
Kartik Aaryan, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, wished his fans on Holi with a hilarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav. Taking to Instagram, Kartik wished his fans a Happy Holi with a hilarious post from the sets of his upcoming outing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The snap features Kartik posing confusedly with Rajpal who is seen sporting the look of his iconic comic role from the first part of the movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. What brings a fun twist to the picture is Kartik who has tried the same hairstyle as Rajpal's character Chota Pandit. "Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se Happy Holi Pani se bachke rehna iss saal #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2," he wrote in the caption.
Image Credit: Insta/kartikaaryan