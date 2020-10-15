Salman Khan. Image Credit: Instagram/beingsalmankhan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come forward to help actor Faraaz Khan, currently under treatment in a Bengaluru hospital after being diagnosed with brain infection.

The news was confirmed by actress Kashmera Shah on Instagram. In her post, Kashmera also claimed that Salman has paid Faraaz's hospital bills.

"You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don't like this post I don't care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan," Kashmera wrote on her Instagram account.

Along with the post, she shared a picture of Salman.

Faraaz, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release "Mehndi" and Vikram Bhatt's 1996 thriller "Fareb", suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as consequence of the seizures.

The actor required Rs2.5 million for treatment, for which his family started a fundraiser. As of Wednesday, they revealed that they had raised over Rs3,20,000.

The details of the fundraiser, shared by Faraaz's family members, Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon at ImpactGuru, read: "Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs."