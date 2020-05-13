A prayer meet was held at Kapoor’s Mumbai residence to pay respects to the late actor

Riddhima Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s funeral was a muted, low-profile affair in Mumbai. But the Kapoors have been holding a series of prayer meets to pay respects to the departed soul. On Tuesday, a prayer meet attended by close family members was held at the Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s residence in Bandra.

“Love you always, papa,” wrote daughter Riddhima Kapoor on her Instagram account. A picture of her with her brother Ranbir Kapoor with folded hands was also posted.

Ranbir was seen arriving with his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt.

The prayer meet was also attended by Shweta Bachchan, who is related to the Kapoors through marriage. Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor, his daughter Karisma Kapoor and wife Babita were also seen arriving for the prayer meet.

Rishi’s sister Rima Jain along with her sons Armaan and Aadar also attended the meet.

April has been a grim month for Bollywood fans as they lost two icons — Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan to cancer.