Here’s a sentence that I thought I would never write. Acclaimed character actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now a Bollywood singer. The actor has sung a single for his new film ‘Bole Chudiyaan’.
The actor, known for his engaging films and web series such as ‘The Lunchbox’, 'Sacred Games', 'Manto' and ‘Talaash’, has confidently belted out ‘Swaggy Chudiyaan’.
In the music video, Siddiqui is seen sitting on a throne and rapping in Hindi about prepping for what looks like his own wedding.
Siddiqui is one of Bollywood’s most talented and versatile actors.
Earlier, actors including Manoj Bajpayee has tried their hand at singing. Bajpayee chose to rap in Bhojpuri about living in Mumbai as a migrant.
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Prithviraj are few of the Indian actors who occasionally sing in their own films.