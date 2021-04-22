Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar experienced sticker shock when he learnt that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has put a higher price tag for its two-dose vaccine to the state and a lower price for the central government. The actor called out the vaccine maker for their blatant price disparity. The state has to cough up Rs400, while the centre needs to cough up Rs150 per two-dose vaccine of Covishield.

“Can a spokesperson for the @SerumInstIndia please help us understand why states should not get Covishield at the same price as the centre?? And if they have issued a statement citing reasons, could someone please share a link re the same. Thank you,” tweeted Akhtar.

Actor Sonu Sood, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, also belongs to Akhtar’s school of thought and has questioned SII for the price difference.

“Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated,” said Sood.

But their tweets haven’t gone down well with a section of social media user.

Akhtar was trolled for questioning the price difference with several users advising him to learn more about the tax system and that companies don't run on charity. A few even put the ball back in his court asking if he can make them understand the hefty price of beverages sold at multiplexes.