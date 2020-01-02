The film is slated for an April 24 release.

Mumbai : Rajkummar Raos fans surprised fans with the first look of his upcoming film, "Ludo". In the first-look pic he shared on social media, the actor is dressed up as a woman in green lehenga-choli, and he looks gorgeous!

RajKummar Rao in Ludo Image Credit: Instagram/rajkummar_rao

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor captioned: "Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official".

Rajkummar's fans are excited to see their favourite actor in a female avatar, and have lauded him.

One fan wrote: "You're looking better than any girl in this first look".

Another fan commented: "Didn't recognize him at the first glance".

One fan mistook him for Alia Bhatt and expressed: "I thought it is Alia".

Another fan shared: "Baapre unbelievable Bro Sahi".

RajKummar Rao in Ludo Image Credit: Instagram/rajkummar_rao

"Ludo" helmed by Anurag Basu will star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.