New Delhi : Indian celebrities Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Sachin Tendulkar, took to the popular photo sharing app Instagram flaunting their selfies with new Apple AirPods Pro.
"These 'Noise' cancelling AirPods are soooo NOICE..My kinda silence," Shilpa Shetty wrote in the post.
Anil Kapoor posted a photo of him using the latest Apple product for his fans, saying, "Listening to my workout jams without interruption! Drowning that background noise with #AirPodsPro! Perfect fit! @apple."
Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation feature is available in India for Rs 24,900.
Karisma Kapoor also posted a selfie on Instagram with her AirPods Pro. "Cancelling all the noise this sunday with my new #airpodspro @apple," she wrote.
Batting legend, Sachin Tendulka who has a following on 18.4 million on Instagram also posted a selfie with the latest Apple product.
AirPods Pro is available through Apple Authorised Resellers on Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.
AirPods with charging case are available for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with wireless charging case are available for Rs 18,900.
Customers can order the standalone wireless charging case for Rs 7,500, the company said in a statement.
AirPods Pro features an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.
Earlier, from Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene to Virendra Sehwag - shared their images shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max on Instagram.