Apple AirPods Pro is available in India for Rs 24,900

New Delhi : Indian celebrities Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Sachin Tendulkar, took to the popular photo sharing app Instagram flaunting their selfies with new Apple AirPods Pro.

Shilpa Shetty with Apple AirPods Pro. Image Credit: Instagram/theshilpashetty

"These 'Noise' cancelling AirPods are soooo NOICE..My kinda silence," Shilpa Shetty wrote in the post.

Anil Kapoor with Apple Pods Image Credit: Instagram/anilskapoor

Anil Kapoor posted a photo of him using the latest Apple product for his fans, saying, "Listening to my workout jams without interruption! Drowning that background noise with #AirPodsPro! Perfect fit! @apple."

Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation feature is available in India for Rs 24,900.

Karisma Kapoor also posted a selfie on Instagram with her AirPods Pro. "Cancelling all the noise this sunday with my new #airpodspro @apple," she wrote.

Sachin Tendulkar with Apple AirPods Pro. Image Credit: Instagram/sachintendulkar

Batting legend, Sachin Tendulka who has a following on 18.4 million on Instagram also posted a selfie with the latest Apple product.

AirPods Pro bring Active Noise Cancellation with superior sound to the AirPods family. Image Credit: Apple

AirPods Pro is available through Apple Authorised Resellers on Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

AirPods with charging case are available for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with wireless charging case are available for Rs 18,900.

Customers can order the standalone wireless charging case for Rs 7,500, the company said in a statement.

AirPods Pro features an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.

Shahrukh Khan with Apple AirPods Pro. Image Credit: Instagram/iamsrk