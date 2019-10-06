Pednekar, who is in South Korea for the screening of her film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, said: “I am humbled and very touched that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan. It’s my first international win so I am very proud of it. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. I hope to be part of brilliant cinema that will be liked and remembered fondly in future.”