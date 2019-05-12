Arunoday Singh and Lee Elton on their wedding day Image Credit: Supplied

Two years after sharing his happiness on social media over tying the knot with his girlfriend Lee Elton, actor Arunoday Singh has again used the platform to post an emotional note announcing his split from his wife.

After taking a break for over a month, he returned to Instagram to share the news on Friday.

“I haven’t been writing or posting for a while. There’s a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over,” he wrote.

“Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn’t survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity.”

Going by hundreds of comments left below the post, the news came as a surprise to many as their wedding looked like a “fairy tale” to some of them.

On the occasion of their anniversary last December, he had posted a photograph of the two in their wedding attire. He had captioned it: “You make a miracle, of my every morning. Happy Anniversary my darling.”