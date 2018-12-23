Real-life husband and wife Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi will play a reel-life couple in TV show ‘My Name Ijj Lakhan’.
It will also star actor Shreyas Talpade as Lakhan. Singh and Sethi will be seen as his on-screen parents, Pammi and Dashrath respectively.
“It definitely feels good to share screen space with Parmeet and that too for a show like ‘My Name Ijj Lakhan’, which is based on the concept of good versus evil. I believe that there is a fine line between tragedy and comedy and I am doing this show as it has drama that doesn’t result into tragedy but comedy,” Singh said in a statement.
The show is a story of a young man trying to reform his ways.
“I am looking forward to play a completely positive role. The character that I am playing is very straight and sees everything in either black or white. I hope that viewers will appreciate me in this new avatar and love my pairing with Archana,” said Sethi.
The show is expected to premiere next year on Sony SAB.