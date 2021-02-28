Ameesha Patel Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts to slam ‘old rumours’ that keep resurfacing. Last week, reports of her allegedly cheating a businessman out of Rs25 million were doing the rounds again.

“Get a life,” Patel posted on Instagram and Twitter.

“As a public figure I wake up to hilarious and ridiculous rumours on the professional and personal front repeatedly. I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly. C’MON GUYS.. GET A LIFE!!! Enjoy every moment of Gods gift to us .. just like I’m doing. Cheers,” said Patel.

When Gulf News reached out to spokesperson, he said: “People who just use media as a tool to get themselves famous speaks about their weakness ... I have nothing to say about such attention-seekers ... I advice them to get a life.”

According to a report in FirstPost, Patel was accused by Ajay Kumar Singh of having him invest in a film that she later refused to be a part of. According to the producer, he had met Patel at an event in 2017 who convinced him to invest in her film ‘Desi Magic’.

The actress, however, did not proceed with the film as was promised and did not allegedly return the money to Singh. A check handed over by Patel also bounced. The case is still being heard.

Ameesha Patel

Patel was in the UAE last August to film the web-series ‘7th Sense’, but she bowed out of the project abruptly, led by producer Gaurang Doshi, after two days.

The reasons behind her hasty exit is unknown.