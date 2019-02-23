The September 12, 1897 battle, which took place in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), is still remembered distinctly because 21 Sikh men of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India, defended an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.