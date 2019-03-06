Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will make his web debut with a thriller series, whose working title is “The End”.

Amazon Prime Video announced the show by Abundantia Entertainment. The multi-season show is presently under development and aims to appeal to fans of the action-thriller genre worldwide.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke expressed her excitement about the project.

“We are announcing the big show with Akshay. It is a big thriller and will be an edge-of-the seat thriller with action and intrigue,” Salke said.

“Akshay has been personally involved in the development of the idea. He has worked closely with James [Farrell, the head of international originals] over a period of time,” she said.

“We loved Akshay’s screen evolution. He has worked on social movies, action movies,” Farrell said. “We started meeting him years ago and it has been a multi-year conversation. He wanted something action-based, not a single season but a multi-season show. He called me one day saying he has got an idea and I said, ‘Great, I am coming over’. He said he was in London, so I went to London to discuss the idea and that’s how we started work on the project.”

“From the very concept of the show, I am working closely with the team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story,” Kumar said in a statement. “I can’t wait to start rolling for this action adventure series.