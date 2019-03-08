The couple will tie the knot of March 9 in Mumbai with Bollywood stars expected to attend

Mumbai: Akash Ambani with fiancée Shloka Mehta pose for a photograph at their engagement party, in Mumbai on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_30_2018_000172B) Image Credit: PTI

The city of Mumbai will witness another star-studded wedding as the son of India’s richest man ties the knot on March 9.

With the wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta currently underway, the lead up to the main event has been nothing short of a media frenzy.

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.

On March 6, Akash’s parents, both Mukesh and Nita Ambani, launched a food service programme across all orphanages and old age homes in the city. Joining hands with the Mehta family, the group served food to about 2,000 children. The children were also entertained by a musical fountain show during the inauguration of the Dhirubhai Ambani square in Mumbai.

The food service programme was a repeat of last year when the daughter of the family, Isha Ambani, tied the knot to Anand Piramal. At the time, over 5,000 people were fed in Rajasthan, where the wedding took place. The Ambanis have also reportedly sent boxes of sweets to every single police station in the the Mumbai district.

STARRY AFFAIR

The lead up to the current Ambani wedding has been a starry affair with the best of Bollywood, powerful politicians and business magnates attending a series of pre-wedding parties that kicked off last month in St Moritz with entertainment by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers.

The venue later moved to Mumbai with the sangeet or musical party held on March 4 at the Ambani residence Antilia with nearly 1,600 guests. The following evening, Akash’s sister Isha’s in-laws, the Piramals of diversified conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd, reportedly hosted a special evening for the bride and groom. A Harry Potter-themed party was also put on for the guests.

The March 7 event was another star-studded henna party, which will be followed by the wedding on March 9 will be held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). A day before the formal wedding reception on March 11, a night of celebrations will be held at the Jio World Centre.

The main galas are likely to attend to be attended by a slew of guests from the Bollywood, political and sports world.

Even as Isha’s pre-wedding and wedding functions last year kept the social media abuzz last year, guests have been urged to refrain from sharing any event pictures, video or audio recordings on social media this time around.

However, videos of the St Moritz event featuring performances by headliners did show up on social media, as did one of Bollywood star Aamir Khan dancing with the bride-to-be, Shloka.

Other celebs who joined the party overseas and are likely to attend the rest of the functions include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and more.