Photograph on singer’s profile also featured a flag each of Turkey and Pakistan

Adnan Sami, the Bollywood singer, musician and pianist perfoming at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah on 2 MARCH 2018. Photo: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News Image Credit:

Singer Adnan Sami’s Twitter account was hacked and his profile picture replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, a day after Amitabh Bachchan’s account on the platform was hacked.

A photograph on Sami’s profile also featured a flag each of Turkey and Pakistan.

It was captioned: “We would be happy to visit our brother country Pakistan and have a cup of tea with your esteemed Prime Minister. This will be a great opportunity to visit your country and meet our brothers. Imran Khan.”