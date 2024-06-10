Actress Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her apartment in Andheri in Mumbai the police said on Monday adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The body of the actor, who has featured in several web shows was recovered in a decomposed condition from her house in the Oshiwara area. She was the co-star of Kajol in the 2023 legal drama 'The Trial'.

Hailing from Assam, Das had previously worked as an air hostess.

On June 8, people in her neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, following which, they informed the police.

The police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

According to the officer of Mumbai's Oshiwara Police, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed in the case and further investigation is underway.

All Indian Cine Workers Association said the cases of suicides highlight a "serious issue" within the Bollywood and broader Indian film industry.

The Association has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a thorough investigation into the suicide case.

"This unfortunate incident underscores a serious issue within the Bollywood and broader Indian film industry, where reports of suicides among actors and actresses are alarmingly frequent the government must investigate the underlying causes behind these recurring tragedies in the Indian film industry," the statement read.