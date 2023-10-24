The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that according to a source: “They have broken up." No further details were shared by the source.

The breakup came just two months after the pair acknowledged their relationship. In August, Dispatch, a South Korean online entertainment news outlet, reported that the two had been spotted on a date at Jisoo's residence in downtown Seoul. Some reports even went so far as to claim that they have been seeing one another since May, although this was not verified.

As the reports went viral, Blackpink’s record label, YG Entertainment, and Bo-hyun’s agency FN Entertainment issued statements confirming the relationship.

According to multiple South Korean media reports, the news of their split was first announced by an industry representative, who said, “Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s relationship naturally became distant due to their busy schedules, and they recently broke up.”

The news was later confirmed by Jisoo’s agency, YG Entertainment, according to some media reports with the brief comment: "That’s correct.”

Jisoo is the eldest member of the Blackpink quartet. The 28-year-old singer is the only one in the group who is confirmed to be in a relationship. Jisoo made a debut as Blackpink’s lead vocalist in 2016 along with the other three members Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. The band enjoyed a quick ascent to global stardom.

After capturing worldwide adoration for her voice and beauty, she made an acting debut as Eun Yeong-ro, in the hit 2021 K-drama series, ‘Snowdrop’.

In March this year, she released her debut solo single ‘Me’, which immediately soared to the top of various music charts.

Meanwhile, Bo-Hyun is renowned for his roles in Korean dramas such as ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Yumi’s Cells', and ‘Descendants of the Sun’. Most recently, he starred in the romantic comedy, ‘See You in My 19th Life’, which is available on Netflix in the UAE. The 35-year-old joined the Korean entertainment industry as a model in 2007 and made his acting debut with FN Entertainment in 2014.