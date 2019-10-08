Calling all artists. Here’s a golden opportunity to showcase your paintings and artwork to the world by taking part in this year’s Murals and Art competition, a contest designed to encourage artists from this region. The winners of this contest will also win cash prizes worth Dh15,000 and Dh30,000.

The last day for submission is October 17 and the jury will shortlist five candidates and select one winner for each of the two categories; sculpture and mural, who will be announced to the public on November 1. From there, the live wall painting will begin on November 3 giving shoppers and tourists visiting the Waterfront Market, located in Deira, a chance to witness the winning mural in progress.