The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE), in collaboration with the Philippine Consulate-General, has night called on Filipino artists in the UAE to take part in Arte Pilipinas, a four-day festival celebrating the rich and beautiful arts and culture of the Philippines. Dubbed as the singular, most ambitious and monumental project of the PBC-DNE and the Philippine Consulate, Arte Pilipinas will run from February 4 to 7, 2020 to showcase works of participating artists to a regional and international audience.