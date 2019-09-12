Dubai
The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE), in collaboration with the Philippine Consulate-General, has night called on Filipino artists in the UAE to take part in Arte Pilipinas, a four-day festival celebrating the rich and beautiful arts and culture of the Philippines. Dubbed as the singular, most ambitious and monumental project of the PBC-DNE and the Philippine Consulate, Arte Pilipinas will run from February 4 to 7, 2020 to showcase works of participating artists to a regional and international audience.
The festival aims to “connect the Filipino diaspora with the other communities in the UAE through a curated series of exhibitions and performances”, organisers said. It will feature “painting, film, mixed-media installations as well as spoken poetry, music, dance and a special edition of ‘Sagala’ and ‘Sinulog’ by the Filipinos in the UAE”.
Filipino artists may send their applications until October 15. Exhibiting artists will be announced on November 17.
For more information, visit artepilipinas.com.