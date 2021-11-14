DIFC Art Nights returns with a diverse roster of established and emerging artists from around the world at the 12th edition of the bi-annual event.
Under the theme of ‘Regeneration’, the two-day event at Gate Village will take place from November 15 to 17 from 6pm onwards, and will showcase thought-provoking and creative art pieces from talented artists.
A unique collection of art installations, sculptures and paintings will be on display at DIFC Art Nights, exhibiting elements captured by the theme of ‘Regeneration’ such as ecology and environment, circular economy, as well as virtual realities and NFTs.
Galleries such as Van De Goudenberg and Legacy Art will exhibit a medley of art pieces. Exhibited in numerous locations across Gate Village, meaningful artwork will be showcased such as 3D printed furniture made out of recycled plastic by Martina Negri (NYXO Studio) as part of the Primavera collection. Also showcasing 3D printed art is Alaa Shibly, who will be displaying her lamps which are designed based on the biomimicry of a bat’s movement.
Sister Octopi, an epistolary collaboration between designer Natalya Konforti and abstract painter Justine Formentelli, will take the form of an immersive installation of tentacle-scrolls recreating the sense otherworldliness often paired with expatriation. Multidisciplinary artist, Asareh Ebrahimpour, will be displaying a performative art piece, while Dubai-based Marta Lavomsek art installation “Gaia Warriors” will raise awareness on the urgency of climate action and Maryam Taher will display her photography series “Gesture” that captures the movement of the human body.
Visitors will also be able to participate in workshops, and shop and dine at any of DIFC’s 350+ retail and dining outlets. Join the event for a unique experience, and to be inspired by local, regional, and global art in a vibrant urban destination that promotes innovation and sustainability.
Admission is complimentary and visitors can attend DIFC Art Nights from 6pm to 10pm on both evenings.