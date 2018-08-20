Dubai: Bazm-e-Urdu, an organisation promoting the Urdu language, hosted its annual event ‘Mehfil-e-Urdu’ last Thursday in Dubai. A gala lunch before the event, Urdu-lovers met with Indian film actor-director Nandita Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shahbaz Khan and others. The Josh-e-Urdu Award for service to Urdu, instituted by Bazm-e-Urdu in the memory of renowned poet Josh Malihabadi, is awarded annually to an individual or organisation to recognise their efforts for Urdu. This year’s recipient was Padma Shri Dr Basheer Badr, a poet who is known for his expressions of anguished love and the mysteries of life.