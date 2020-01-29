Bayoumi Fouad. Image Credit:

Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad will star in theatrical comedy ‘Itfaddal Fil Salon’, to be staged at the ongoing Sharjah Fringe Festival on January 31 at The Flag Island Amphitheatre.

Directed by Islam Imam, the play’s plot centres around about a man who tries different ways to find a groom for his sister in order to get rid of the permanent clash between his sister and his wife.

The 800-seat amphitheatre will host two consecutive shows at 8pm and 10pm.

Earlier that day, The Flag Island will also host ‘Fozi Mozi & Tutti’, an hour long children’s show from 4.30 to 5.30pm, that will take audiences on the adventure of Fozi Mozi, Tutti and Mandolina. Along the way, these characters will share some useful life insights in an educational and entertaining way.