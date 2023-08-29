Services

Y-Axis's services are comprehensive and tailored to meet the individual needs of each client. Being Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants, they specialize in Skilled Worker Visas, Student Visas, Tourist Visas, Investor Visas, Start-Up Visas, and facilitating businesses aiming to establish offices in Canada.

For Australia Visas, they are Regulated Migration Agents with the Office of MARA, handling permanent resident visa applications, Study Visas, Investor Visas, and appeals for rejections. A specialist team is devoted to UK and Schengen Visas related to studying and working in the United Kingdom and all Schengen Economic areas.

Furthermore, Y-Axis also provides coaching for IELTS, PTE, CELPIP they also provide Career Counselling for young students who want to plan their future.

Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis UAE, emphasized the company's unique approach, "With so many new and inexperienced consultants in the UAE, customers sometimes tend to get confused and get over-promised in the name of immigration or fake job offers. When customers visit us, we try and change that image by navigating them through the complex immigration website and give them answers, suggest alternatives, and eventually be able to guide them to look in the right direction."

Khan further added, "We are regulated immigration consultants bound by a Code of Conduct. We specialize in Immigration, Education and Visa application and Y-Axis is also the one-stop shop in addition to helping customers by giving them coaching for IELTS, PTE, CELPIP. They are also one of the only Immigration companies in the UAE who are British Council Registration and Test Centre and PTE's registration centre."

A comprehensive approach

Y-Axis Middle East's reputation for excellence is attributed to its comprehensive and client-centric approach. The team of dedicated experts, armed with in-depth knowledge of immigration laws and procedures, crafts customized solutions that resonate with the unique aspirations of each client.

Moreover, the company extends its impact beyond individual assistance, playing a vital role in promoting cultural exchange and global collaboration. Y-Axis Middle East stands as a symbol of empowerment, ethical practice, and unwavering dedication.

Y-Axis is not merely an immigration and visa provider; it is a catalyst for change, an advocate for dreams, and an architect of brighter futures. With its deeply rooted values and relentless pursuit of excellence, they continue to redefine the immigration landscape, one dream at a time.