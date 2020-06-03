Congress is the largest event of its kind for the World Chambers Federation

The 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai, originally scheduled for February 2021, has now been postponed to November 2021 to coincide with the new dates for Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Dubai: The 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai, originally scheduled for February 2021, has now been postponed to November 2021 to coincide with the new dates for Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced.

Co-organised by Dubai Chamber and the ICC World Chambers Federation, the upcoming Congress will now be held on November 23-25, 2021 under the theme Generation Next: Chambers 4.0.

Hamad Buamim

The global forum, hosted in a different region every two years, is considered as the largest event of its kind, gathering the World Chamber Federation’s global network comprising of 12,000 chambers of commerce from 100 countries.

The Congress is a unique platform for chamber leaders and members to connect and collaborate, share knowledge, promote trade and investment opportunities and explore new solutions and best practices adopted by chambers of commerce from around the world.