The Gulf News India Property Show , organised by Maxpo Exhibitions in association with Gulf News, will kick off on December 9, at Hotel Movenpick Al Bustan centre, Airport Road.

The event will give buyers a chance a to take home free iPhones, up to half a kilo of gold and silver water bottles on spot bookings with multiple developers. There are also plenty of exclusive discounts on offer.

The Gulf News India Property Show brings together over 40 developers from India’s residential and commercial real estate sector, financial institutions, and potential buyers.

Interests in Indian real estate has been burgeoning over the past few years. It is expected to grow to $5.8 trillion by 2047, and contribute 15.5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product from an existing share of 7.3 per cent, according to a joint report by Knight Frank and India’s National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

For one thing, more and more people are buying homes in India. Encouraged by the depreciating Indian rupee, trust in steady appreciation of investment and rental yield, NRI investors are finding property a stable avenue for the investment of their assets. Residential demand is up at 82,612 units, 12 per cent higher year-on-year and 7 per cent higher compared to the preceding quarter.

Developers taking cognizance of the demand are planning and launching new projects.

And it’s not just homes. Commercial real estate is also seeing greater interest. This is partly due to the increasing number of real estate investment trusts (REITS) and partly due to private equity investments in the market.

According to Knight Frank research, the advent of REITs, which own and operate income-producing real estate, has infused essential liquidity into the market, enticing both local and international investments. Through their strategy of pooling resources and investing in revenue-generating properties, REITs have offered investors a convenient and varied path to engage in the real estate domain.

Another significant development is the rise of private equity (PE) investments in the Indian real estate sector. It rose steadily from $1.1 billion in 2004 to $5.3 billion in 2022. This year’s projections indicate that PE investments in Indian real estate are poised to touch $5.6 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 5.3 percent.

In fact, the surge in PE investments with the Indian real estate sector is projected to reach $54.3 billion by 2047, signifying a compound annual growth rate of 9.5 percent between 2023 and 2047, says the Knight Frank survey.

Promising avenues await PE investors within emerging sectors such as data centres, healthcare, hospitality, co-living and co-working spaces. These investments are expected to drive the India growth story in the coming years.

Retail leasing witnessed an uptick of 24 per cent year-on-year as well. It went on to touch 2.9 million sq. ft, a rise of 15 per cent compared to the second half of the year in 2022, says a CBRE (Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis) survey.

