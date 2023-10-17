Canada has long held its status as a preferred destination for immigration and international student s seeking higher education. The enduring appeal of this North American nation can be attributed to countless factors, and the characteristics that make Canada an attractive choice for those in pursuit of educational and life-changing opportunities have bourgeoned over the years, say experts.

Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis Middle East underscores the significance of multicultural warmth, educational excellence, friendly immigration policies, high-quality living, economic stability, linguistic diversity, and innovation opportunities as key contributors to Canada’s lasting allure .

“Canada’s staunch commitment to multiculturalism provides a welcoming and inclusive environment for all,” he says, adding that “the country offers world-class educational institutions and abundant research opportunities and one of the best post-study work programmes in the world.”

Canada offers accessible immigration pathways for diverse categories, including skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and refugees, while the country’s high-quality living standards play a key role in making it attractive. The country consistently ranks high in global liveability indexes, thanks to its robust social system, excellent healthcare, and a relatively low crime rate. Khan points out that political stability and dedication to preserving peace and justice further enhance its perceived safety and quality of life. With a stable banking system and abundant natural resources, it also offers a robust economy and countless employment opportunities, especially in fields such as technology, healthcare, and environmental science. Canada’s linguistic diversity also fosters a rich cultural exchange and facilitates integration, adds Khan.

Syed Abbas, Managing Director of Ace Luxury Group aligns with these sentiments, emphasising Canada’s commitment to inclusivity, its world-renowned universities, research opportunities, stability, and security. He highlights how higher education in Canada nurtures students’ global perspectives, personal growth, and access to diverse programmes, ultimately fostering integration into Canadian society.

“Studying in Canada provides international students with a world-class education at renowned universities and colleges. Its multicultural society fosters a welcoming environment, promoting a rich cultural exchange. This experience helps students develop a global perspective and gain access to diverse programmes and innovation,” says Abbas. He adds that the welcoming environment in the country promotes cultural exchange and a sense of belonging, reducing barriers to success and facilitating integration into Canadian society, ultimately contributing to their achievements and overall quality of life.

Varun Singh, Managing Director of XIPHIAS Investment Migration Inc., concurs, underscoring the country’s stability, multicultural society, job prospects, healthcare, quality of life, and high standard of living. He also highlights Canada’s friendly immigration policies, such as the Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Programs, that simplify the path to permanent residency.

“Initiatives such as Talent Visa, Canada’s flagship application management system, have streamlined the immigration process for aspirants,” says Singh. “The government of Canada also introduced amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, enabling the selection of immigrants based on specific attributes aligned with economic priorities. Furthermore, IRCC is required to submit an annual report to Parliament, detailing the categories chosen in the previous year and providing the rationale for their selection, thereby ensuring transparency in the immigration selection process,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Ray Kachalia, Managing Director, Vision Immigration Advisory highlights Canada’s commitment to immigrants as a crucial factor in its economy thriving.

“Immigrants play a vital role in Canada’s economy. Canada goes to comparatively great lengths to help immigrants assimilate by providing them with orientation programs, skills training, social services, and pathways to citizenship,” he says.

In 2022, a remarkable 645,000 temporary work permits were granted to foreigners, marking a fourfold increase from the previous year. Canada aims to welcome 500,000 immigrants annually by 2025, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity.

Even as other destinations vie for their share of the global immigration pie, Canada remains one of the top choices, retaining its position as a land of vast possibilities, offering individuals the chance to pursue their dreams, advance their careers, and experience a higher quality of life.