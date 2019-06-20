Indian entrepreneurs based in India and the UAE share their take on the catalysts required to promote seamless growth in their respective sectors

Stable exchange rate

Rajiv Raipancholia, CEO and MD, Orient Exchange Co

Nature of business: Foreign exchange and money transfers

India has retained its spot as the world’s top remittance recipient with its diaspora sending $79 billion back home in 2018, according to the World Bank Report. Remittance grew by more than 14 per cent in India. However, we are looking for exchange rate stability against the US dollar. Too much fluctuation affects customers negatively though sometimes they may be at an advantage. But a stable exchange rate would always be beneficial to consumers and corporates.

A continuously weakening rupee would lead to more money being sent for the same dirham, but the net result would be inflation within India. A stronger rupee would make exports from India less competitive. A stable rupee is what would take us forward in the long term. Moreover, I believe both the states and centre should implement projects for Indians returning home after working long years in foreign countries. The government should work out schemes for the returnees by utilising their capabilities, expertise, experiences and investment.

Simplify procedures

Sanjeev Agarwala, Director, The Atlantic Oil Co Pvt Ltd, Kolkata, India

Nature of business: Manufacturing of lubricants

It is imperative to focus on radical policy reforms to unleash an entrepreneur’s true potential so that SMEs can transform themselves into bigger enterprises. However, the complexity of regulatory procedures, covering areas such as license and permit systems, insolvency and tax, remains a major obstacle.

Simplification of rules, procedures and regulations and compliance costs, which are somewhat fixed, thereby hampering SMEs more when compared to big business, is a must.

Redesign cities

Gajesh M. Badsewal, CEO and Founder, GMB verve, Mumbai, Jaipur, India

Nature of business: Architect and interior designer

India can become one of the finest countries by redesigning old Metro cities with SMART ideas and latest technologies. We can build tunnels, bridges, etc., with those ideas and for the upcoming new towns, providing Indians better living and an aspirational lifestyle.

Exporting solid surfaces

Amit Vijaykumar Vyas, CEO and Founder, Infini Solid Surfaces, Mumbai, India

Nature of business: Solid surfaces, construction materials

With falling natural resources and stringent laws in mining, in Europe and the US, India should focus more on exports of solid surfaces, presenting itself as an alternative to China and Korea, which contribute to 95 per cent of global OEM market business.

Restructuring duty tariffs for raw materials and introducing dumping duties on imports of low quality MeToo products from China can provide a strong booster for Indian Solid Surface Industry. FDI in cladding surface technology should be encouraged to bring global companies for collaborative growth.

Tax exemption

Vikas Bagaria, CEO and Founder, Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, New Delhi, India

Nature of business: FMCG and personal hygiene

One of the biggest problems faced by start-ups or an MSME is of obtaining working capital. Due to legalities involved in acquiring capital from financial institutions, it becomes tough to sustain in this economy, especially with high-interest rates.

For organisations that work towards helping people lead a healthy lifestyle, a tax exemption can be an initiative to support the same.

Liberalised export policies

Mohan George Pulinthitta, Partner and Managing Director, Integrated Freight and Logistics

Nature of business: Freight and logistics

India is one of the major importing countries for the UAE; hence, trade policy changes in India affect the UAE. India’s export-friendly trade policy will benefit both the countries in financial and infrastructural development. Liberalised economic policy to Indian exporters will boost all industries in the UAE, especially the shipping industry.

