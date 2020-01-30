Meeting discusses ways of enhancing cooperation in fields of technology and investment

Abu Dhabi: Abdullah Bin Ahmad Al Saleh, undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, recently held a meeting with Ian Steff, assistant secretary for Global Markets and director-general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service and his accompanying delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed ways of increasing trade and enhancing cooperation in several sectors, including technology, innovation, digital transformation and a creative knowledge-based economy between both countries.

Al Saleh underlined the economic, investment and commercial relations between the UAE and the US as reflected by the continuous growth of trade exchange figures and investment flows in both directions.