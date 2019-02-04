Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, has revealed details of its new strategy and brand identity, following the recent financing approval for stage two of the project.
Operating under the directions of Shaikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, the new strategy and logo reflect the company’s future vision to contribute to achieving the objectives of the UAE’s wise leadership and 2021 Vision and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.
The new strategy includes a set of key pillars that focus on benefiting from a fully developed railway network, providing innovative solutions to support the national wealth and economic diversification in the long term, by linking all major UAE ports.
The new logo reflects the policy of improving communication and building on successes. Its bold colours show confidence and strength, and highlight the current developments and accomplishments of the project.
The details were revealed following the completion of the network’s design from Ghuweifat to Fujairah.
Major international companies have already been pre-qualified for the project and construction tenders have been released within schedule.
Etihad Rail has recently signed a series of land lease agreements throughout the UAE to secure the rail network’s transport corridors in all the emirates.
The UAE's national railway developer has announced a set of short and long-term strategic objectives in order to achieve sustainable development and economic growth; help to enrich both knowledge career development; and excel with stability and empowerment.
The railway network is an important part of the future transport strategy of the UAE, as it provides efficient logistics solutions and serves urban and suburban areas. It also enables efficiency in transferring large amounts of construction materials from quarries for the local markets, which gives it an added value for its economic and environmental benefits to the United Arab Emirates.